Sparkle Mats Offer Effective Solution to Pain, Stress, and Sleeplessness

Studies have shown that over 200 million Americans suffer from sleeplessness and are looking for drug-free ways for respite. Around 113 million Americans struggle with pain on a regular basis and want to get their hands on non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free solutions.



Sparkle Mats, which are an inexpensive alternative to amethyst infrared mats work for all of them, and also chiropractors and professionals, who want to offer pain relief, natural sleep remedies etc. to their patients.



At the heart of this portable (20 in x 20 in) Crystal Heating Pad are 2.2 lbs of certified amethyst crystals and 12 white artisan tourmaline disks. They combine to create a powerful ceramic heating pad that brings about energetic changes in people's lives.



Blessed by Reiki practitioner and founder JP Richards, these 20w of 660 nm photon red light therapy, 1,500 cc of negative ions, and far infrared heating pads can be a way to pain and stress relief as well as a good night's sleep and enhanced level of happiness.



One of the main advantages of Sparkle Mats is that they don't produce unhealthy EMFs like other options. That's because it has five layers that are responsible for blocking and reducing EMFs to very low levels.



So confident are the makers of the quality and effectiveness of Sparkle Mats that they have offered 108 days risk-free money back guarantee. There is another 5 year warranty plus a gift of healing crystal kit to look forward to.



