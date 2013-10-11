Sparrow Makeup Announces the Opening of Its New Location Hunter Valley, NSW Australia

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- A boutique agency that offers bridal hair and makeup services led by Creative Director Jane announced the opening of its new location in Hunter Valley, NSW. The exciting news of the expanding boutique to service brides and bridesmaids from the Hunter Valley will give brides the opportunity to look perfectly stunning and beautiful on their special day. Those who want to take full advantage of the Sparrow Makeup Bridal team for one of the most memorable moments in their lives should book quickly as places for summer 2013/14 are filling up fast.



The Sparrow Makeup Bridal Beauty Boutique in the Hunter Valley has a team of talented and professional beauty experts who have a true passion and talent for making brides feel and look special on their wedding day. Sparrow Makeup’s extensive experience in bridal makeup and beauty has allowed them to become one of Australia’s finest Bridal Beauty Boutiques servicing Sydney, Canberra and now the hunter Valley. When you want the best and require the best trust the team from Sparrow Makeup the most talented bridal team in the Hunter Valley.



Sparrow Makeup is every brides secret to looking beautiful and confident as they walk down the aisle. Sparrow Makeup is the leading Bridal Beauty Boutique with more than two hundred brides a year. "So if your planning your wedding don’t hesitate to contact the team it’s important to start booking quickly to ensure you secure your wedding day."



About sparrowmakeup.com.au

Sparrow Makeup is a boutique bridal beauty agency, dedicated to bringing people the finest quality bridal hair and beauty service in Sydney, Canberra and the Hunter Valley with an exciting range of Makeup artist, Hair stylist and Tanning professionals, Sparrow Makeup is the secret to the perfect wedding day.



For more details about the Hunter Valley Makeup Artists , visit Sparrow Makeup at http://www.sparrowmakeup.com.au



Media Contact:

Sparrow Makeup

admin@sparrowmakeup.com.au

Sydney, Canberra & Hunter Valley

sparrowmakeup.com.au