Spartan and the Green Egg a Trip to the Rainforest Book 1 by Nabila Khashoggi

Author Nabila Khashoggi, the creator of the luxury skin care and home ambiance line NABILA K, used to entertain her toddler son with made-up stories about a boy who traveled the world inside a live green egg that just so happened to be an alien from another planet.



As time went by, she began toying with the idea of turning these exciting tales into a children’s graphically illustrated comic book series. With the publication of Spartan and the Green Egg A Trip to the Rainforest, Khashoggi’s ten-book Spartan and the Green Egg? comic book series is underway.



In this debut volume in the series, readers meet four friends who make contact with a race of alien explorers with whom they communicate via an egg-shaped spaceship. This spaceship is itself an organic alien being with powerful out-of-this-world technological capabilities that the friends soon find themselves very grateful for.



On their first trip together, this dynamic young team made up of Spartan, Max, Tor, and Katie explores the Amazon. Accompanied by two native Amazonian Indians, they learn about its breathtaking wonders and its astonishing dangers.



With several close calls under their belts, the four friends meet a native spiritual healer, or shaman, who tells them something that makes their own troubles pale in comparison: that the rainforest is in danger of vanishing, its creatures and plants at risk of extinction.



Though the characters in her series are young, says Khashoggi, they use, newly learned knowledge, clever thinking, quick wit, and a sincere desire to make a difference to confront this challenge. These qualities plus the help of the green egg’s amazing technology put what Khashoggi calls “a big dent” in the path of destruction, renewing hope for the survival of the rainforest.



She comments, “My book series gives children the opportunity to travel the world and see how new friends from varied backgrounds are made while using their imaginations to become part of problem-solving on a global level.”



Part of the proceeds from the sale of Spartan and the Green Egg A Trip to the Rainforest Book 1 will go to The Children for Peace ONLUS. Based in Italy, this non-governmental organization helps young people worldwide who are living in challenging circumstances to obtain essential needs such as food, medical help, and educational opportunities. For more information or to request media commentary, email info@fullcyclepublications.com or visit www.spartanandthegreenegg.com



Spartan and the Green Egg A Trip to the Rainforest Book 1 by Nabila Khashoggi; Illustrations by Manuel Cadag; Full Cycle Publications; Juvenile Fiction; Comics & Graphic Novels; Hard cover 978-0-615-43266-3 $18.99; eBook iTunes 978-0-615-78628-5 $9.99; Kindle 978-0-615-81244-1 $9.99



Availability: Hardback and ebooks www.spartanandthegreenegg.com amazon.com, itunes.com, bn.com, kobo.com, thecopia.com, ebookstore.sony.com, e-sentral.com



About Nabila Khashoggi

Mother, entrepreneur, author, and actress Nabila Khashoggi is the founder of NABILA K, the luxury skin care and home ambiance line. She wrote the children’s comic book series Spartan and the Green Egg? with the intention of introducing kids to environmental and cultural themes around the world. She lives in New York and has two sons.