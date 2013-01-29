Spartech Corporation (NYSE:SEH) Investor Files Lawsuit to Stop Buyout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investor in shares of Spartech Corporation (NYSE:SEH) filed a lawsuit in effort to stop the proposed takeover of Spartech Corporation by PolyOne Corporation at a value of approximately $8.00 per NYSE:SEH share.



The plaintiff claims that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:SEH stockholders. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants are selling Spartech Corporation at an unfair price via an unfair process.



On October 24, 2012, PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) and Spartech (NYSE: SEH) announced they have entered into an agreement, under which PolyOne will acquire Spartech. Under the terms of the agreement, Spartech stockholders will receive $2.67 in cash and 0.3167 shares of PolyOne common stock for each share of Spartech common stock. Based on the closing price of PolyOne shares on Tuesday, October 23, Spartech stockholders will receive cash and stock valued at $8.00 per Spartech common share.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $8-offer is too low. In deed, shares of Spartech Corporation (NYSE:SHE) traded during 2010 as high as $14.52 per share. Furthermore, Spartech’s financial performance improved lately. For instance, it reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.02 billion million for the 52 weeks period that ended on October 30, 2010 to over $1.1 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Oct. 29, 2011 and its Net Loss over the same time periods decreased from $50.38 million to $23.38 million.



