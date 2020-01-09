Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Spasticity Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



1. More than 12 million people worldwide were affected.

2.Spasticity is common after stroke, with the prevalence ranging from 30–80% of stroke survivors.

3.Stroke may occur in 30–500 per 100,000 population, of whom one third might have Lower limb spasticity and 2–90 per 100,000 individuals may have multiple sclerosis, of whom half to two thirds might have Lower limb spasticity.



1. Spasticity market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Spasticity epidemiology and Spasticity market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Spasticity market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Spasticity market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Spasticity market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Spasticity market.



"The incidences of upper limb spasticity are 12.1%, 63.3%, 58.5%, 9.4% and 8.3% when cerebral infarction occurs in the cortical and subcortical mixed areas, basal ganglia and internal capsule, cerebral cortex, brainstem and cerebellum respectively."



The successful management of Spasticity relies on a treatment plan that is based on accurate clinical patient assessment, and using standardized measures is crucial. Approaches to manage Spasticity include oral medication, intrathecal pumps, intramuscular injections, surgical interventions, and physical interventions. Physical and Occupational Therapy is designed to reduce muscle tone, maintain or improve range of motion and mobility, increase strength and coordination and comfort.



Baclofen and tizanidine have been proven to be useful for Spasticity that is seen in multiple muscles and limbs (generalized Spasticity). Generalized Spasticity that has proven unresponsive to oral baclofen or tizanidine is best treated with an intrathecal baclofen pump. In severe cases of Spasticity, the first neurosurgical procedures for Spasticity treatment are intrathecal baclofen (ITB) pumps and selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR). Sativex (Bayer Canada) was approved as an adjunctive treatment for symptomatic relief of Spasticity in adult patients with multiple sclerosis. Along with these, Botulinum Toxin (BTA) Injections, also known as Botox injections, in small amounts, have been useful for treatment in paralyzing spastic muscles. Intramuscular injections of botulinum toxin have been useful for treating focal Spasticity such as seen in the wrist and finger flexor muscle group. Botulinum toxin A is a standard treatment for pediatric limb spasticity in Canada. It should be offered as an effective and generally safe treatment. Side effects are the same as seen in adults: fatigue, potential dysphagia, and pain at the injection site. The risk of dissemination is still present, but health care professionals are urged to practise caution to avoid such an issue. Chemical neurolysis is useful in treating Spasticity in large, powerful muscles. Phenol injection or alcohol destruction has been used in the pediatric population but is poorly tolerated because of the adverse side effects of long-term pain and paraesthesia.



Various clinical trials are going on to develop the effective therapies for Spasticity and further progress in the research and development is likely to translate into a real improvement in the Spasticity treatment options for patients, which in turn would boost the revenue growth of Spasticity therapeutics market in the forecast period (2017–2028).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly Spasticity treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Arbaclofen

2. DAXI

And many others



The key players in Spasticity market are:

1. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

2. Revance Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Spasticity Market Overview at a Glance

3. Spasticity Disease Background and Overview

4. Spasticity Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Spasticity Epidemiology

4.2. Canada

5. Spasticity Treatments & Medical Practices

6. Unmet Need

7. Spasticity Marketed Therapies

7.1. Botox: Allergan

7.2. Dysport: Ipsen Biopharmaceutical

8. Spasticity Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Arbaclofen ER: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

8.3. DAXI: Revance Therapeutics

9. Spasticity Market Size

10. Canada Market Size

11. Market drivers

12. Market barriers

13. Spasticity Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight



