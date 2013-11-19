Speak to Me: Gripping New Suspense Novel Proves Power of Keeping Past Friends Close

Atlantic, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- While one’s teenage years are a cocktail of experimentation, the broadening of horizons and an opportunity for everyone to find their way in the world, love and its associated power often prevail over common sense.



This concept grabs hold of the protagonist in J. A. Martin’s latest novel and ensures that coming of age is less than easy – possibly even fatal. Everything plays out in ‘Speak to Me’, a novel guaranteed to keep even the hardiest of reads unable to put it down.



Synopsis:



90’s teenage angst



The summer of ‘97 was supposed to be the greatest summer of Jackson Parkers life. A party every weekend and a new girl in his bed every night. But when the star varsity quarterback fell for the new girl in Ocean Cliff his world would turn darker than he could ever have imagined.



Would a friend from the past be able to save him before it’s too late?



As the author explains, Jackson’s successful life is turned on its head with little warning.



‘He’s a well-liked student who excels at sports – all of the pre-requisites for a life of success. However, after love grips his heart and clouds his judgment, things turn nasty pretty quickly,” says Martin.



Continuing, “Readers will be by his side the entire way. They’ll see first-hand how his new relationship drags him into a world darker than he ever thought possible. Does he come out unscathed? You’ll have to read the book to find out!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



For example, Melissa Stokes commented, “I wasn't sure I would like this book with a picture of a football stadium on the front. Thought it was going to be about football. totally surprised when I started reading it! I didn't want to put it down! A couple of twists and turns i didn't see coming, made me want to keep reading to see what was going to happen next. Great book! Will be recommending to others!!!”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Speak to Me’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/I3J5ra.



About J. A. Martin

J. A. Martin is married and has two children. He makes his home in rural Iowa.