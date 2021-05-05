Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key market revenue growth driving factors include increasing use of consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, smart watches, washing machines, smart televisions etc. In addition, rapid adoption of online audio and video streaming services is another factor driving revenue growth of market.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Speaker Driver industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In September 2020, CX 400BT True Wireless was launched by Sennheiser, and delivers high fidelity stereo sound with natural meds and deep bass due to the presence of 7mm dynamic driver.

In May 2020, HD 458BT wireless headphones was launched by Sennheiser with a stylish new design.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and consumer of electronics, is a major contributor to revenue growth of the market in the region. Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to support market growth.

Major companies operating in market are Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd., and Fortune Grand Technology inc.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global speaker driver market based on device type, size, application, and region.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Headphones/Earphones

Hearing Aids

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones/Tablets

Loudspeakers



Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 20 mm

20–110 mm



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional/Enterprise

Consumer

Medical

Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Speaker Driver market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Speaker Driver industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Speaker Driver industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Speaker Driver market.



To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/speaker-driver-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



