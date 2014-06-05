SpeakInc Reports on the Demand for Olympian Keynote Speakers for Events and Conferences

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Few people will ever achieve the prestigious title of Olympic champion. The amount of hard work, perseverance and dedication it takes to win a gold medal is second to none. This is why Olympic keynote speakers are in high demand as they can be very effective and speak to broad audiences. SpeakInc has made their name providing the very best speakers in the industry, and has now created a category specifically for their Olympic champions, who are being sought after for corporate and trade events.



SpeakInc has been commissioning Olympians to deliver corporate and keynote speeches at events around the world for the past 25 years, and now have twenty-seven Olympic speakers on their books.



Former Olympic champions know that the key elements of teamwork, dedication, motivation, and perseverance can make dreams come true, and are always motivated not by money or glory, but by striving for personal excellence, making them authoritative motivational speakers.



Captain of the 1980 gold-medal-winning USA Hockey team, Mike Eruzione, notes, "Throughout my career, I think the reason I was successful was because of my work ethic. I know that often a little extra effort can mean the difference between a win and a loss.”



Other notable keynote speakers in high demand include Scott Hamilton, Dara Torres, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Apolo Anton Ohno, and Rulon Gardner.



A spokesperson for SpeakInc explained, “Olympians routinely have to overcome all kinds of adversity in order to become champions- they push the limits of their bodies, compete against others from around the world, and have to perform under incredible pressure. This makes them excellent keynote and motivational speakers for almost any speaking event. They speak from experience gained through years of commitment and dedication, as well as a bit of luck, and from the winner’s podium upon which they were awarded a coveted Olympic medal. After the Olympics these athletes have become even more popular speakers and we are in an excellent position to provide Olympian speakers for any type of event.”



About SpeakInc

Since its inception in 1989, SpeakInc has been exceeding expectations by listening to our clients’ objectives and applying our expertise to guide them in selecting the highest caliber of speakers and entertainers. An employee owned and operated company, SpeakInc has grown to become the largest speakers bureau in the western United States, recruiting and retaining only the best and brightest industry experts. For more information please visit: http://www.speakinc.com/keynote-speakers