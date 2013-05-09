Speakingtoattractclients.com Offers Unparalleled Tele-Conference

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- To scale new heights in any profession and turn in to an expert in his field of practice an individual should be able to talk confidently and most importantly convincingly about his products and services. For delivering good speeches and drawing clients to ones business effective speaking strategies need to be chalked out and a Tele-Course on ‘Speaking Strategies and Speaking Strategies To Attract Clients’ can give one the chance to become the expert in one’s industry by learning effective speaking strategies and arranging one’s own compelling workshop or presentation.



People who are interested to register for this Tele-course may immediately visit the site www.speakingtoattractclients.com and register for the course. The course fee is $497.00; there is a Special Early bird discount and that lessens the course fee to $397.00 and also a special Deadline for the Early Bird has been announced; i.e. April 30, 2013. Those who register within that date can save as much as $100. The Tele-course also comes with many lucrative bonuses.



This Tele-course has been designed especially for people involved in special professions like Chiropractors, Nutritionist, Naturopathic doctors and Personal trainers, Wellness or Health Practitioners, Holistic Lifestyle Trainers and so on who need to deliver compelling speeches in order to draw clients or motivate clients. The Tele-seminar is supposed to start on the 7th of May, 2013 and end on the 11th of June, 2013. This Tele-course will be presented by Jeremy Tracey and JP Sears. Jeremy Tracey is a certified speaking coach teaching speakers on international levels. JP Sears has certifications for Advanced Holistic Coaching and Level IV C.H.E.K practicing and his dynamic presentation style makes him an excellent Coach.



On the 1st week the Tele-course will help those taking up the course comprehend the professional structure for their presentations. On the 2nd week they’ll learn about what content to include in the presentation speech and what points to highlight so that the target audience is can be motivated in favor of those positive points. On the 3rd week they’ll be taught how clients are to be driven right across edge through captivating sales speeches. On the 4th week they’ll be taught how to open and close presentations in an impressive way. On the 5th week they’ll be taught how the story telling method can be adopted in presentations. On the 6th week they’ll be taught how the S.W.A.P Formula can be implemented in business promotion.



“I had the privilege of being coached by Jeremy Tracey. He is indeed a great speaking coach. My Lecturing power and confidence has increased a tenfold after attending his classes” says one who benefited from Jeremy Tracey’s Coaching classes. For more info visit www.speakingtoattractclients.com



