Extruded graphite is produced by pressing fine graphite powder blended with a pitch or binder through a die under pressure. Special and extruded graphite is instrumental in providing the required precision and high purity. It is used in applications with extremely high temperatures and highly corrosive environments. Special graphite is crucial for the silicon-based photovoltaic (PV) value chain. The capacity of special graphite when added to electric semiconductors increases to 50,000 metric tons from 25,000 metric tons.

Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

- Special Graphite

- Extruded Graphite

- Molded Graphite



Market Segmentation based on End-use/Applications:

- Electric Motor Brushes

- Photovoltaic

- Semiconductor & LED

- High-temperature Furnaces



The regional segmentation provides a current and forecast estimation for the report in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It offers key insights into the critical factors influencing the market growth in each region such as infrastructure, investment and funding, technological advancement, and efforts taken by key players in each other. Furthermore, it also covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, consumer behavior and demand, current and emerging trends, market share, market size, revenue growth, and presence of major companies in the region.



The report also offers insights into each company covering company overview, key developments, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements, among others.



Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

- Toyo Tanso

- Tokai Carbon

- Mersen

- IBIDEN

- SGL

- NTC



Regional Analysis Covers:

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



