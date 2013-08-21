Special Deals on Mobile Phone Contracts Available at Mobileforme.co.uk

Bradford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Individuals who have a history of bad credit may face problems in obtaining a specific contract phone. Before approving a contract phone, it is most common for a specific service provider to enquire about the credit score of the individual. It is important for individuals to make timely payments as part of the mobile contract. Mobileforme.co.uk is a reputed company that is engaged in providing mobile phone contracts to all client groups. The company is based in the United Kingdom, and it takes initiative in providing mobile phone contracts even to those clients who are having a bad credit history.



MobileForMe as a company aims to provide fair guidance to customers in applying for and obtaining a mobile phone contract. The company owner says, “Even if you have a bad credit history, you can still get a phone contract by following our tips”. Apart from this, the company also publishes information about the latest model smart phones launched in the market.



The bad credit mobile phones contract offered by the company is comparatively cost effective with high acceptance rates. The company does not put forward any obligation for the contract phone. It gives equal opportunity to customers even with a bad credit situation to apply for the phone contract. The contract phone option provided by the company is convenient for users as they need not worry about the high phone bills. Those customers who happen to have excess usage have the option to pay the bill later in convenient monthly installments. Mobileforme.co.uk offers customized phone plans or packages to customers depending on their specific requirements of either a higher number of calls or text messages.



Mobileforme.co.uk offers different choices for mobile phones as part of the service contract. Customers are offered brand new phones as part of the deal such as HTC Desire HD, Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus, Samsung Galaxy Y, Samsung Galaxy X and many other models of mobile phones. Customers can apply for contract phones by simply filling in an online application form provided on the company website. It is essential to fill in important details like phone number, name and email id and submit the same online. Based on the application put forward by customers and their special needs, the company would initiate suitable deals or packages.



To obtain more details about contract phone services, visit http://www.mobileforme.co.uk.



About Mobileforme.co.uk

Mobileforme.co.uk is a top company offering valuable and reliable mobile phone contracts to specific client groups. The company offers specific mobile phone deals or packages without taking into consideration the credit situation of consumers. Consumers having a bad credit score can apply for contract phones by filling and submitting an online application form.



Media Contact



MobileForMe

43 Cheapside

Cheapside Chambers

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD1 4HP

United Kingdom

Number: 01274 735997

Email: info@mobileforme.co.uk