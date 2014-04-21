Special Discount Now Available at Serenity Vista, a Luxury Drug Rehab Facility with Exclusive Conditions

Boquete, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Serenty Vista is a world-renowned center for drug and alcohol addiction treatment and recovery. Located in beautiful Boquete, Chiriqui, Panama, the luxury drug rehab center aims to assist alcoholics and addicts in recovering from their addiction in a serene setting that offers several leisure activities meant to help patients focus on their well being.



For example, guests of Serenity Vista are invited to explore nature, their life and themselves while sailing, snorkeling, whale watching, rafting, golfing, rock climbing, zip-lining, waterfall rappelling, horseback riding, mountain climbing, rain forest hiking, nature walking or touring a local coffee farm.



The area’s natural beauty also offers guests a place of acceptance, mindfulness, peace and serenity in which they can holistically fully heal their minds, bodies and spirits. The quaint mountain highland town of Boquete is famous for it rainbows and flowers; two things that have proven to provide a healing energy, a vibrancy and an infusion of spirit that are unmatched by any other place in the world.



The Panamanian people also facilitate recovery as they are among the most welcoming, humble and joyous people in the world. Their acceptance of all people will make all visitors feel at home. Ceiba, the facility’s pet chocolate lab also helps guests feel relaxed and at home as they work through Serenity Vista’s robust program towards recovery.



The luxurious accommodations include guided meditations, yoga, massage and spa services and outstanding meals. The facility boasts a holistic approach that combines musical and artistic expression, small group sharing and spiritual exploration to achieve the complete recovery of one’s mind, body and spirit.



The standard and recommended stay is six weeks with the optimal duration being three months. Because this facility is committed to helping its patients recover fully, it offers individualized stays at any length. Additionally, this facility boasts an affordability that is not typically associated with such luxury drug rehab centers.



Special Offer from a Luxury Drug Rehab Center



In an effort to help as many people as possible visit this luxury drug rehab, Serenity Vista is currently offering a special offer. For a limited time only, Serenty Vista is offering full airfare reimbursement to all guests who successfully complete a 91-day holistic rehabilitation program. This offer is good for round trip airfare to and from Europe, Canada and the United States up to $1000 USD. You may learn more about the details of this special offer at http://www.serenityvista.com/programs-fees/free-airfare-offer/



For more information on Serenity Vista, please visit http://www.serenityvista.com. Interested parties may also telephone Serenity Vista’s toll-free number at 800-919-8023.



Media Contact:

John Derry

Director

Serenity Vista

Boquete, Panama

800-919-8023

info@serenityvista.com