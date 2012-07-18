Special Discount Offer for Startups Now Available at 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leading provider of digital and offset printing services including flyer printing, banner printing, booklet printing and other custom printing applications has introduced a new discount printing offer for Startups to provide them with access to special bulk printing discounts when they do their corporate printing with 4OVER4.COM.



Startups critically need to lower operating costs while boosting their in-house productivity and brand awareness. Advertising is essential for Startups and print-based methods are normally employed from a cost perspective, creating the need for Startups to access trusted sources of affordable, high quality, professional printing services.



For Startups, the key priorities which direct spending include internal capacity development (building up their capacity to perform their functions optimally and efficiently, including such things as human capacity development and the acquisition of core high-performance business machines), brand awareness (a collection of product marketing strategies that promote their brand(s) through the most efficient and productive process possible), and consumer relations (corporate marketing strategies which strengthen their integrity and connections with the rest of their industry and the general business world).



An underlying factor in all of these streams of activity is cost control – Startups are in the initial stages of growth and need to keep expenses at a minimum if they are to survive. Printing costs are a key component in the brand awareness (product marketing) stream of their core expense structure, and any optimization of printing costs will have a direct effect on their general finances and prospects for short-term meaningful growth.



4OVER4.COM is a renowned provider of high quality, affordable and professional printing services (an impressively wide range of printing services are covered) for all types of printing projects – corporate, private, promotional and marketing - served through a secure and interactive online platform that provides fast printing, expedited online ordering and speedy delivery of printing projects (24-hour and same-day turnarounds available). Through the special discount offer for Startups, 4OVER4.COM will be providing Startups the opportunity to keep costs down while focusing on internal capacity development, brand awareness and business growth.



“At 4OVER4.COM we now provide Startups with high quality, professional printing services at highly affordable rates – thanks to our new bulk printing discounts which we have made available to them. Startups can now print with us while being assured of the lowest rates, so they can focus on brand building and growth," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



To learn more about the 4OVER4.COM discount printing offer for Startups or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.