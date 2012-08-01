Special Discount Offer for Startups Now Available at TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Leading VoIP solutions provider TelcoDepot.com has rolled out a new discount purchase offer for Startups to provide them with access to special bulk purchase discounts when they order essential phone systems, VoIP equipment/VoIP service plans, networking/cabling solutions and more from TelcoDepot.com. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories and more, including VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Startups have a critical need to reduce their operating costs to enable them focus on improving their in-house productivity and brand performance/awareness. Access to the right technology is essential for Startups, as they need to have powerful work solutions that increase their productivity, reduce production times/cost and establish reliable and cost-effective communications with business partners.



An underlying factor which guides the decisions and activities of Startups is cost control – Startups are typically at the initial stages of growth and have a certain need to keep expenses at a minimum to ensure their survival. Technology costs are a critical component of the overall cost profile of Startups, and any optimization of technology costs will have a direct effect on the business' bottom line and any prospects for significant short-term growth.



With the special offer from TelcoDepot.com, Startups will be able to enjoy significant cost savings via special discounts on bulk purchases of phone systems, VoIP equipment, networking/cabling solutions, video surveillance/security/access control equipment, and more, available from TelcoDepot.com. Savings realized can then be ploughed back into improving business outcomes – a win-win situation for Startups.



"TelcoDepot.com now provides Startups with high quality, top-of-the-line phone systems, communications equipment, video surveillance units, security/access control systems, technical support and more at highly affordable rates, allowing them to generate savings which can be directed towards growing their brand – thanks to the new bulk purchase discounts now provides for Startups," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com optimized phone system and VoIP service offer for startups, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.