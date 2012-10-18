Special Discounted Housecleaning Rates from Greenforce

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- By pre-ordering and pre-paying for house cleaning services in San Francisco, Greenforce clients can get a significant discount on the most environmentally-friendly professional cleaning services in the Bay Area. Pre-paying for a package of three housecleaning sessions lands clients a 10% discount. Ten sessions garner a 15% discount. All packages can be ordered and services arranged by calling Greenforce at (415) 673-3266.



“We are 100% committed to minimizing our own carbon footprint as well as the carbon footprint of our clients and their households,” says Josh Kyle, General Manager of Greenforce. “But the one place we do create a carbon footprint is in driving to our clients’ houses and businesses. On average, we drive about 7 miles for each customer we service per day, including all related stops. So for every visit, we make a donation to The Carbonfund to offset these carbon emissions.”



Greenforce is renowned for providing window washers and house cleaners in San Francisco. Since 1993, Greenforce has been offering window cleaning services (including screens, window tracks and window stills) and pressure washing. The professional window washers use only squeegees and specialized tools to clean glass. Customers are assured that the streaky look left by paper towels and spray chemicals will be a thing of past. Environmentally safe soap is used to clean the window glasses. The renowned house cleaners provide effective cleaning that is safer than traditional methods. They use non-toxic cleaning products, equipment and procedures that are not only effective, but also help protect the environment and loved ones.



A longtime Bay Area green cleaning favorite, Greenforce employs highly trained and thoroughly screened staffs who are just as committed to the health and purity of the business or household of the customers. Their licensed, insured and bonded professionals serve San Francisco, Oakland and the surrounding areas. Greenforce uses only non-toxic, biodegradable cleaning products and is devoted to Carbon Neutral Cleaning.



About Greenforce

Serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Greenforce is the original Eco-friendly cleaning company, “cleaning green” since 1993—long before it became fashionable to be green. The idea for Greenforce came from the founder’s personal desire to find a reliable cleaning service that used green cleaning products. To this day, Greenforce continually researches new cleaning products that are both safe and effective, and periodically reviews their practices to make sure that they are as progressive and environmentally friendly as possible. Greenforce was built by its worker-owners, who are experienced cleaning professionals. They are licensed, insured and bonded. Greenforce’s satisfied clients include Starbucks, Polo Ralph Lauren, Marriot Hotels and former Mayor Gavin Newsom. “We provide the pleasure of a freshly cleaned environment and do it in a way that is safe for our customers, ourselves and our environment.” To learn more visit http://www.greenforce.biz/