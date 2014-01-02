Special Discounts Await Last Minute Registrants of ClickBank Exchange 2014

Coquitlam, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- People who are serious about growing their business this 2014 are highly invited to attend ClickBank Exchange 2014, the biggest marketing, networking, and business building event that’s happening on January 15 at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.



This is a one-day event enriched with the latest mobile networking and content marketing techniques that would definitely baffle the competition. Experts from the different areas of online businesses, both web and mobile, were invited as key speakers. Attendees are assured that all parts of the industry will be duly represented. Expect to meet and greet web experts, industry leaders, and online celebrities exclusively sharing their views and insights.



Business owners who are in dire need of the right tools to make substantial profits will find exactly what they’re looking for at this event. It’s a day that shouldn’t be missed, both for online novices and seasoned internet marketers. After all, the best way to start the New Year is to put the business in the right perspective.



The list of experts joining the event includes Kevin Harrington from ABC’s Shark Tank; Jon Benson, the creator the Video Sales Letter; Heath Sanchez, CEO of AppyTaps; Joey Atlas, a super affiliate; and Chris Pirillo, a tech enthusiast. Each of them will open-handedly share their knowledge to help individuals and company owners in putting their businesses right on track towards the year ahead.



With the save-the-date day fast approaching, organizers are getting more and more generous as they slash off 50% on ticket prices. Registration is fast and easy, as it can be done straight from the Clickbank Exchange 2014 official website.



Registration to the event includes the all-access pass, the “28-day product creation formula” by Jon Benson, “The Millionaire Habits” by Tellman Knudson, participation to the speed networking event, ticket to the cocktail party, and an hour’s worth of business optimization call from ClickBank Experts.



Megan Mann, ClickBank’s Information Marketing Specialist claims, “ClickBank Exchange 2014 is going to be an incredibly action-packed day. It is an event you don’t want to miss. Mark your calendar and make the commitment to attend the meet in order to learn all the necessary tools to grow your business while making some life-changing connections in the process.”



ClickBank Exchange 2014 will teach getting ahead of the competition by growing a business over the dynamic mobile market. Its focus will be how to use mobile devices and the existing smart phone technologies to increase customer base and boost sales. With the way people are integrating mobile devices into their daily lives, it’s high time that every internet market take full advantage of it. It all lies in discovering the most effective ways how to make money with ClickBank.



For more information about ClickBank Exchange 2014 and to register for the event, visit their official website at http://www.seotprosperity.com/CBExchange2014



Contact: John Ngyuen

Email Address: admin@iminfohub.com

Website: http://www.iminfohub.com

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