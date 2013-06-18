Special Education Schools in NJ the Montgomery Academy Teaches Kids to Aim High

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- A leader among special education schools in NJ, the Montgomery Academy is committed to excellence in providing therapeutic services that help students overcome social, emotional and educational challenges. The Make It Real program in particular has been receiving a great deal of attention lately due to its high success rate in preparing students to meet the challenges of enrolling in secondary education and entering the work force.



The New Jersey special education program Make It Real ensures students’ success beyond high-school by teaching self-determination and giving students relevant job training not just in the classroom, but in the context of the broader community as well. Students graduating from the Make It Real Program understand their available employment options and have planned not only for their future careers but also for their lives as an adult citizen. “They are supported every step of the way and are empowered as contributing citizens to our society as a result of their intense preparation and achievement,” an article on the Montgomery Academy website noted.



While textbooks and traditional teaching methods do play a role in students’ education at The Montgomery Academy, the curriculum more often employs an experiential, hands-on approach to learning. Students build models and dioramas, cook, take field trips, explore the campus environment, role play, and so on.



For parents who are looking for a special needs schools NJ based Montgomery Academy offers an outstanding choice of programs. In order to help develop self-confidence, independence and employability skills, the Make It Real program provides students with internship opportunities at local businesses such as the Summerset Hills YMCA Day Care, Liberty Corner Computers, the Fosterfields Living Historical Farm and many others. “The MIR program at Montgomery Academy brings out the professional in every young adult,” an article on the special education New Jersey Montgomery Academy website noted.



About the Montgomery Academy

The Montgomery Academy is more than just an average school; it is a tight-knit community of professionals committed to providing highly individualized instruction to students between the ages of 5-21. The Montgomery Academy offers therapeutic services to those students experiencing social, emotional and educational challenges that cannot be met in their local or regional school districts. Parents and prospective students are welcomed to schedule a campus visit and discover what this unique educational opportunity has to offer. For more information, please visit http://MontgomeryAcademyOnline.org.