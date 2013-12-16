Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The 20 percent off coupon code for ebooks and audiobooks at Brave Luck Books is DEC20 and expires on December 31st. Fantasy author Tracy Falbe who markets 9 novels at her Brave Luck Books web store originally sent the coupon to her customer list as an end-of-year thank you. Now as a gift to fantasy fans who have yet to discover her novels that have been called in retail site reviews “a work of art” and a “must read” Falbe will promote the discount offer at Twitter and her blog Her Ladyship’s Quest.



The offer can apply to any ebook or audiobook. At checkout the customer needs to paste or type in the code DEC20 and then update the shopping cart to see the discount. The box labeled “promo code” is the place to enter DEC20.



Brave Luck Books delivers digital content to customers worldwide. The checkout system accepts credit cards or Paypal. Immediate access to digital products is enabled after cleared payment. Ebooks are DRM-free meaning that they are not encrypted and tied to specific devices.



Falbe has been selling directly to readers at her websites since 2006. When she first began publishing her novels, this was the only way she could sell to readers because self publishers were prohibited by major ebook retailers.



“It’s only been about 4 years that I’ve been able to place my ebooks in front of readers at Amazon and Barnes & Noble,” Falbe said.



Although she now enjoys broader distribution, Falbe still operates her web store. Readers who connect with her directly can be on her email list and gain access to special discounts.



My web store is a way for people who like my fiction to support me directly. They will spend the same or less as at a major retailer while knowing that the majority of the purchase price went to the author.



“I know that some people really want to make sure creators get compensated. It’s akin to the support small and local business mentality that seeks a people-oriented economy,” Falbe said.



About Tracy Falbe

Falbe began writing novels in 1997. She has produced two fantasy series Rys Rising and The Rys Chronicles. Her newest release is a historical fantasy Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale set in 1561 Bohemia.