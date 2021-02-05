Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Special Event Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Special Event Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Special Event Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz SE (Germany), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Aegon N.V. (Netherlands), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Gerber Life Insurance (United States) and AIG (United States).



Definition:

Special event insurance covers short-term private and public events against bodily injury and property damage claims. Many venues require event organizers to carry liability insurance to help pay for medical expenses if a guest is injured and protect venue property from damage, including the buildings and any equipment. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in growth for the next few years due to the current pandemic but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sensor Technology & Cloud Technology in Event Insurance



Market Drivers

- Increasing Music Concerts all over the World

- Growing Awareness of Benefits of Event Insurance



Opportunities

- Rising Demand form the Developing Nations like India, China, and Brazil



Restraints

- High-Cost Associated with Special Event Insurance



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about Event Insurance



The Global Special Event Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Private Events, Public Events), Policy Coverage (Cancellation of Event, Material damage, Personal Accident, Public Liability, Others), Event Type (Banquets, Car shows, Festivals, Prom/School dances, Sweet sixteen parties, Award presentations, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, Conventions, Birthday parties, Farmers markets, Job fairs, Reunions, Weddings, Others), End Use Industry (Corporate, Construction and Engineering, Energy, Medical, Fertilizers & Chemicals, Marine, IT and ITES, BFSI, Others), Duration (Single-Day, Multiple-Day)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Special Event Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Special Event Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



