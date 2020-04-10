Special Events Are More Fun with Village Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- From weddings to baby showers, life's major milestones each deserve a special celebration. Village Catering is proud to make these moments a little more magical with high-quality catering services and stunning, customizable spaces.



Well-known throughout the Philadelphia area for providing professional catering services, Village Catering also prides themselves on their ability to create a perfect venue for any major event. Their Cottage Green space is ideal for everything from wedding receptions to Sweet Sixteen parties. The Cottage Green space can accommodate major events with up to 300 guests, and it can also be scaled down for more intimate gatherings with as little as 25 attendees. Every event booked at the Cottage Green space has the option to include a custom catered menu from the team at Village Catering as well—all event planners will need to worry about is finalizing the guest list and enjoying the festivities.



For events held outside of their Cottage Green space, Village Catering also offers off-premise catering near Northeast Philadelphia, as well. Just like their on-site catering, event planners will receive assistance crafting their perfect menu when they schedule catering from Village Catering. Their team is also available for clean-up and meal service, if desired.



Anyone planning an event is encouraged to consider Village Catering's Sweet Sixteen, wedding, and baby shower halls for a truly magical venue. Interested parties can learn more about the culinary team at Village Catering by calling 215-437-3337. To view their full menu and current specialties, residents are encouraged to pay Village Catering a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.