Special Global Bars Day Show to Air on VoiceAmerica: Refresh Mind & Body for the New Decade!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- On 23rd January 2020, VoiceAmerica will be airing a special episode of the Access Consciousness broadcast, in conjunction with the 7th annual Global Access Bars® Day.

Hosted by leading Access Consciousness® facilitator, Andrew Gardella and welcoming an array of special guests, this exciting episode will coincide with an Access Bars event in Rome, Italy, and the associated global live stream. In addition, more than 10,000 practitioners around the world will be offering free Access Bars sessions, demonstrating first-hand how this subtle energy technique can benefit physical, mental and emotional health. Find an event near you or stream online at www.globalaccessbarsday.com.

The Access Consciousness broadcast is hosted by Access Consciousness co-founders, Gary Douglas and Dr. Dain Heer. It airs every Thursday at 2 PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel, an online broadcast platform that inspires, entertains and enlightens millions of listeners around the world.

Through their partnership with VoiceAmerica, Gary and Dain aim to change people's perceptions of their lives, relationships, finances and – importantly – bodies.

"If you want real and lasting change in your life, you must first understand and heal the impact your decisions and intentions have on your body", Gary explains. "That's why we have developed a body-work program called Access Bars®, to help people create new possibilities for themselves; ones that resonate throughout their minds, bodies and lives."

"Can you imagine what it would be like if hundreds of thousands of people around the world were running Access Bars® on the same day?", Gary adds. "We can, and we're aiming for a global wave of consciousness, ease, joy, and glory!"

Tune in to this special broadcast here. For more details about the 7th Annual Global Bars Day, click here.



