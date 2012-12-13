Special Holiday Offer for HandyTone VoIP Gateways Now Available at TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- This holiday season business VoIP supplier TelcoDepot.com is giving away industry-leading HANDYTONE VoIP gateways at special discount prices. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phones, VoIP equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, http://www.telcodepot.com/phone-system/xblue-x16 and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Quality HANDYTONE VoIP gateways and ATA’s from TelcoDepot.com enable reliable and high-performing VoIP networks to be created facilitating best-in-class business VoIP communications. This holiday season, businesses can get HANDYTONE VoIP gateways direct from TelcoDepot.com at a fraction of the normal cost.



TelcoDepot.com also stocks leading VoIP gateway products from Grandstream, Quintum and Adtran.



Please inquire about special holiday discounts on the following HANDYTONE products available on TelcoDepot.com:



HANDYTONE - HandyTone 701 (HT701) ATA, HandyTone 702 (HT702/704) ATA, HandyTone 704 (HT702/704) ATA (HandyTone provides next-generation, powerful 2/4-port IP ATA for residential users and small businesses. Enjoy the advantages of compact size, superb audio quality, strong security and auto-provisioning.)



“HANDYTONE gateways from TelcoDepot.com provide a convenient plug-and-play solution for VoIP that really works – and this holiday season, businesses will be able to purchase their HANDYTONE VoIP gateways from TelcoDepot.com at special discount prices," says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



For more information on TelcoDepot.com VoIP gateways and accessories (HANDYTONE and other models), including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-gateways. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.



*Terms and conditions apply. Please contact TelcoDepot.com customer service.