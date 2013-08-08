Special Homecoming Dress Program Announced by Dressestime.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Today, Dressestime, a new leader of online shoping for cheap wedding dresses and other women's dresses, released their fashion homecoming dresses, and start their great promotion on their new homecoming dresses from Aug 1. During the time, Dressestime offering big discounts, up to 50% off, on homecoming dresses.



Dressestime specializes in designing and manufacturing trendy homecoming dresses with speedy delivery to customers worldwide. Dressestime's homecoming outfits are popular among the women for the fashionable designs and delicate craftsmanship. These new homecoming dresses stick to the reputation.



According to Natalie, COO of Dressestime.com, all their homecoming dresses are available now at discounted prices. For example, one of the homecoming dresses was previously priced at $299, and it is offered at a new discounted price of $149.



In addition, Dressestime's cheap homecoming dresses are popular now, because many ladies don't want to spend too much on their dresses in today's economic atmosphere. Dressestime is also offering similar big discounts on other special-occasion dresses on its website, where a customer can buy custom dresses for her big day as well.



About Dressestime.com

Dressestime.com is a professional manufacturer and retailer of special-occasion dresses for women . The company is devoted to providing each lady a fantastic e-shopping experience for cheap bridesmaid dresses, wedding party dresses , prom dresses, homecoming dresses and more. As one of the e-commerce pioneers in the field of international business, dressestime.com provides hundreds of dedicated products for global shoppers. Our buyers are from the US, Europe, Australia and Asia, totaling over 200 countries worldwide. We also boast over 10 million product listings from our factory. At dressestime.com, international buyers can purchase a wide range of products at very low prices. In addition, our customers can also enjoy custom made items, which may be more suitable for you.



With the corporate slogan, "Trend-setting, high speed worldwide shipping" and an efficient international delivery system, we can collect superior products and provide the better and faster online shopping service for our clients. For more information please visit http://www.dressestime.com/



Contact:

0086-512-65341730