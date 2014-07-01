Special Movie Screening of "NOBODY'S PERFECT" a Derrick Simmons Film

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Derrick Simmons would like to announce a special fund-raising screening of “NOBODY’S PERFECT,” his film about domestic violence, at the Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Avenue (@2nd St.) New York, NY 10003 on Saturday, July 5th, 2014 at 8pm and 10pm. Followed with Q&A’s with the cast and crew. There is a requested $5 donation, for this event, and part of the proceeds will go to the Stop Abuse Campaign, to help combat domestic violence nationally.



The film details the story of Sasha (Lexi Moeller) who meets the man of her dreams Morgan (Derrick Simmons) with the perfect lifestyle and image. They quickly fall in love. Once they get married, her perfect dream turns into a nightmare.



The movie’s trailer can be seen at http://www.vimeo.com/85040649, and the film’s official website is http://www.nobodysperfectfilm.com.



About Derrick Simmons

Derrick Simmons is a multi-talented producer, director, actor and stuntman, and is best known for his work on television (HBO’s “Oz,” “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Law and Order,” “Blue Bloods,” “30 Rock,” “Paid in Full” as well as in several films by Tyler Perry. Mr. Simmons’ filmography and bio can be found at http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0799734.



For further information regarding the screening, please contact:



Derrick Simmons

Film Works

Phone: (646) 504-4333

Email: info@derricksimmonsfilmworks.com

Website: www.derricksimmonsfilmworks.com