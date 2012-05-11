Special Occasion With Family and Friends at Tradicao

Meadows Place, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Food is the main source of our life. Sometimes we wish to dine outside in a good restaurant where we expect to be served with good food, hospitable service, a good parking place. We make wrong choices and end up paying a high price for the food which we didn’t even like. To have a filling and delicious traditional food, Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse is very famous.



The origin of the Churrascaria, better known as Brazilian Steakhouse can be traced back to South America. Churrasco refers to barbeque style of cooking. The authentic Brazilian style of dining is very exciting. At Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse the experience is split up into two parts. In the first part you have to select from our gourmet salad bar and in the second part you have to select the meats you are going to eat. You can pick one of the 14 meats or you can eat them all. The price weather you eat one or all is the same. Our main goal is to make sure your dining experience is unforgettable. Prices are also reasonable for adults, discounted for ages from 5 to 10 and kids below 5 years of age are not charged any money (with purchase of adult meal).



Brazilian cuisine, much like the country itself, varies greatly by region. A Brazilian Restaurant or Churrascaria serves grilled meat. Our Gauchos (servers) move with skewers around the restaurant and slice the meet on the customer’s plate. The meat is removed sizzling hot from the grill and taken immediately to the customer’s table. Tradicao Brazilian Restaurant does not make use of sauces on their meats, they actually marinate the meat. Our gaucho chefs expertly grill each of their 14 cuts of meat and our experienced waiters offer you continuous table side service. There are lots of great restaurants in Brazil among which Tradicao provides the best traditional preparations. The churrasco barbeque cooking style has been adopted by all Brazilian Restaurants.



Among all the Brazilian Steakhouses, Tradicao is the most famous. We understand the need of the customers and provide the best meats, along with gourmet salad bar, hot side dishes, extensive wine list, full bar with mixed Brazilian drinks, and delicious homemade desserts. Our restaurant, Tradicao was named after the Brazilian word for “tradition” and founded on the idea to continue the traditional way of grilling. Our service will make you feel relaxed and our food will give you happiness from within. Tradicao is not only a steakhouse; it is a destination for your family and your friends. Our main dining room is available for walk ins with or without reservations, our reserved private rooms can accommodate parties as small as 10 people to as much as 240 people. It will be a true private dining experience for your family and friends. We stay true to the foundations of traditional Brazilian churrascarias.



