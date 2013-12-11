Special Offer for PIP Implant Removal in Miami

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Since early 2011, PIP implants (poly implant prothèse) have been on the radar as highly dangerous; researchers have even shown that there could be a link between breast cancer and PIP implants. That’s why Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, is announcing a new special for patients with PIP implants. In this breast augmentation revision surgery we’ll swap the PIP implants with FDA-approved silicone implants.



“PIP implants are made of industrial grade silicone, which many medical researchers have argued is more likely to cause inflammation, irritation, and even an increased risk for breast cancer,” Dr. Rubinstein says. “That’s why they’ve never been approved for use in the USA.



“Patients who have PIP implants need to remove them as soon as possible in order to cut down these risks,” he adds.



Dr. Adam Rubinstein is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in the Miami, Florida area. As a plastic surgeon, Dr. Rubinstein has been trusted by patients around the world who look for high-quality plastic surgery procedures. That’s why Dr. Rubinstein felt compelled to help patients who have been given PIP implants from another plastic surgeon.



“No one should have to go broke to remove a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Rubinstein points out. “That’s why I’m committed to offering greatly reduced rates for these candidates.”



In effort to help the 300,000 women who are at risk with their PIP implants, Dr. Rubinstein is offering greatly reduced fees to have them removed. What’s more, these special rates won’t ever go away. Removal of PIP implants will cost $2500, while the removal of PIP implants with replacement using FDA-approved implants will cost $3750.



Dr. Rubinstein invites anyone who has PIP implants or who knows someone who has PIP implants to contact his Miami, Florida plastic surgery center for an emergency consultation.



About Adam J. Rubinstein, MD

Dr. Rubinstein is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has trained with the world's eminent surgeons at the forefront of developing techniques for plastic surgery. He has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center, a 382-bed acute care hospital in the Jackson Healthcare System. Dr. Rubinstein is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at NOVA Southeastern University, and clinical faculty for the Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Program in Florida.



He has been newly appointed to the teaching faculty of the Florida International University (FIU) College of Medicine Department of Surgery. He is the exclusive plastic surgeon for the Pritikin Longevity Center. Dr. Rubinstein currently serves on the editorial staff of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Visit Dr. Rubinstein’s website at www.dr-rubinstein.com.



Dr. Adam Rubinstein

drr@dr-rubinstein.com

One Turnberry Place 19495 Biscayne Blvd Suite 200-201

Aventura, FL 33180

http://www.dr-rubinstein.com