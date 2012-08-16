Special Offer of QuickBooks Check Printing Software Is Available at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Accounting payroll software provider Halfpricesoft.com announces the new ezCheckPrinting and QuickBooks Virtual Printer combo offer for small businesses and CPAs. New users can now get both of software at $69. And they also announce the free TrialPay offers for user who just need single software.



"All businesses need to minimize cost during recession. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "EzCheckPrinting makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. We hope this win-win deal will open this check writing software to more small businesses.”



ezCheckPrinting is the stand-alone PC check writer. With this check writer, users can create personalized checks in house easily by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature. When new QuickBooks Virtual Printer enables QuickBooks and Quicken users to print checks on blank stock easily and inexpensively too.



From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckPrinting offers users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks. The latest version is available for no-obligation test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



- Import check data from .csv file for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Quicken, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Export check data within the specified date range

- Support for unlimited bank accounts

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Print logo on checks

- Edit check layout and customize company checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 3 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, and check on bottom

- Print multiple checks with one click

- MICR printing



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. To start the free test drive of ezCheckPrinting, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.