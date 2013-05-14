Special One-Day DISC Training Event to Become a Certified Behavioral Consultant Held on May 22

Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- PeopleKeys is hosting a special live DISC training session on May 22 at their corporate headquarters in Boardman, Ohio, offering attendees an amazing opportunity to become a Certified Behavioral Consultant (CBC) while learning more about DISC assessments, behavioral analysis and other valuable techniques and approaches.



The DISC Certified Behavioral Consultant training usually costs $1,595 per participant. However, right now it's being offered for $950, providing a value that's too good to pass up on.



Not only do attendees gain their CBC certification, they also receive a PeopleKeys online account with 25 reports, online course registrations for Introduction to Behavioral Analysis and Advanced Behavioral Analysis, and an Understanding Personality Styles DISC Training DVD. The value of these products alone is over $1,500, and they're all included for course participants.



This one-day DISC certification training program offers all of the tools and credits necessary to become a Certified Behavioral Consultant. Attendees will learn from some of the best trainers and coaches in the industry, while gaining a greater understanding of the DISC assessment and personality types, and discovering practical application strategies for how to put that invaluable information to use.



Attendees will learn more than simply textbook-style information, however. The whole purpose of the CBC training is to provide real-world strategies and applications, based upon the scientific approach and insight of DISC.



As such, the Certified Behavioral Consultant training event is a wonderful way for counselors and consultants of all kinds to learn additional income-generating skills. Attendees will learn how to reenergize their existing client base, create additional revenue sources, and gain new clients by offering behavioral solutions



In just one day, participants will be able to greatly expand their horizons and capabilities.



The live training event will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 8:30 am to 5 pm at the PeopleKeys headquarters, which is located at 8392 Tod Avenue, in Boardman, Ohio 44512.



Space is limited, so prospective attendees are encouraged to sign up as quickly as possible. More information on the training can be found at DISCInsights.com. Call 800.779.3472 with any questions and to reserve a seat at this fantastic live training program from PeopleKeys.



About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys provides a state of the art online delivery system with instant access to DISC personality tests and behavioral assessment tools, and a variety of customizable tests and reports. Translation is available in a variety of languages, making PeopleKeys the international leader for helping organizations to unlock human potential, with over 25 years of experience in the field. More information on the company is available at PeopleKeys.com, and more information on the DISC personality test can be found at DISCInsights.com