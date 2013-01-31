Special Phone System Discounts for Environmental Charities Now Available at TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- TelcoDepot.com now provides discounts to environmental charities on all bulk phone system and VoIP equipment purchases made from its online store. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



As more and more governments and businesses recognize their impact on the environment, and how they contribute to the problem we all face, the importance of environmental charities as mediators and policy contributors, as well as more actively as reformers and enforcers of green policies, could not be more apparent. A socially responsible company, TelcoDepot has positioned itself to assist environmental charities in promoting their goals and programs by ensuring that they are able communicate effectively through the acquisition of highly subsidized high quality phone system equipment and other telephony services from TelcoDepot. TelcoDepot will now provide discounts to environmental charities to provide cost relief which can be channeled towards the furtherance of their activities.



“The environment is an issue that is at the center of global debates on sustainable businesses and industries - an issue that is changing the way business is done all over the world. At TelcoDepot.com, we want to contribute to the success of the environmental charities by providing them with the high quality phone systems and telephony services they need at special discounted rates," said a company spokesperson.



For more information on the new TelcoDepot.com discount phone system pricing for Environmental Charities, or for any updates or inquiries, please visit www.TelcoDepot.com, email info@telcodepot.com or call the TelcoDepot customer care line on 1-800-390-1200.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.