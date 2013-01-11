Special Pricing on New 2012 Jeep Compass

Morristown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been offering new 2012 Jeep Compasses for the special price of $18,669 for several weeks, and many customers have saved money this holiday season, while driving off in brand new cars. The special ends on December 29, but new specials will become available after it ends.



The four door SUV has ranked in the top 20 affordable compact SUVs in several ratings, including US News’ Best Cars list. The car usually costs $24,845, and it is one of several cars featured by the company in this month, for its supreme engineering and comfort.



“Many people have expressed that this is their ideal car, and we were happy to make it more affordable for the holidays,” a company spokesperson said. “We wanted to give back to our customers and show our appreciation of their loyalty, by offering them special pricing on a top-of-the-line family car.”



For more information about Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and their limited-time special pricing on new 2012 Jeep Compasses, visit the website at: http://www.beyerchryslerdodgejeepram.com/specials/index.htm.



About Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a long-time Jeep and Dodge dealership in NJ, and the staff has years of experience serving customers in and around Morristown, New Jersey. Whether you are looking for a new car, or a previously owned one; paying cash, or looking to finance through the dealer: the staff can help you find exactly what you need. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, right away, the CarFinder link on the website or a call to the staff will help you locate it.