Special Printing Offer Aimed at Fine Dining Establisments by NY's 4over4.com

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including catalog printing, cheap banners, custom labels, and other custom printing applications has launched a special corporate printing offer for fine dining restaurants that allows them to cut monthly and annual printing costs significantly through special 4OVER4.COM discounts on bulk orders of quality printing covering all in-house stationery such as menus, plastic bags, take-away packs, gourmet magazines, table tents, store banners, order displays, and others, as well as PR and advertisement prints like flyers, posters and more.



Fine dining is known to be a very sensitive space - customer impressions, restaurant reviews, and various forms of publicity and advertising can either seriously affect or remarkably improve patronage of the concerned establishments. This is why fine dining restaurants are very particular about the quality and content of their promotional materials, whether print-based, Internet-based or social network driven.



High quality considerations cause the cost of printing for fine dining restaurants to be significantly higher than for other restaurant businesses.



The special 4OVER4.COM bulk printing discounts for fine dining establishments enables them save on routine printing project costs through affordable, high quality printing services that work for any schedule and turnout profile.



“Fine dining printing is usually required to be of the highest quality with the strictest protocols for materials quality and content appropriateness being followed on a consistent basis. Intense competition in the fine dining space leads players in this industry to generate significant amounts of printing on a running basis. With our offer, fine dining restaurants can save costs on all printing while maintaining the highest quality standards and satisfying turnout and delivery expectations," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about the 4OVER4 corporate printing offer for fine dining restaurants or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



