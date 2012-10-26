Special Report by Peter Leeds Announces Three Keys Which the Best Penny Stocks Have in Common

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- In response to ongoing communications from subscribers to the Peter Leeds Best Penny Stocks newsletter, and as a result of ongoing development, a special report has been created which reveals the three keys which all the best penny stocks have in common. Generated by the Peter Leeds penny stocks team, who publish the leading Best Penny Stocks newsletter to thousands of subscribers the world over, the three key points are being made publicly available.



Peter Leeds, who is a published author, public speaker, and the world's leading expert on penny stocks, has announced the release of the information to best assist newer and less-experienced investors in penny stocks. "All newer investors in penny stocks should pay attention to the three key points which all the best penny stocks share," mentions Leeds. "By restricting your options in penny stocks to only these type of companies, you significantly lower your risks, while opening yourself up to some tremendous gains."



As explained by Leeds, the three points which all the best penny stocks share are:



1. The best penny stocks are not being promoted or pump & dumped by free web sites and services.



2. The best penny stocks trade on the best stock exchanges, like Amex, Nasdaq, and the OTC-BB. The best penny stocks do not trade on markets like the Pink Sheets or OTCQX.



3. The best penny stocks pass 29 point Leeds Analysis, created by the Peter Leeds penny stocks team to uncover penny stocks which are poised for tremendous growth. These companies are fundamentally and financially rock solid.



Leeds reminds us that neither he, nor any of his team members have taken a single penny in compensation to promote or analyze any of the penny stocks they profile.



To learn more about Peter Leeds, or the Peter Leeds Best Penny Stocks newsletter, Leeds suggests you drop by to visit online. All penny stocks selected for the Peter Leeds newsletter adhere to the three points above. They also come with buy and sell prices, best in industry full analysis reports, and daily updates on previous picks.



Leeds reminds investors just getting into penny stocks, or those starting up with investing for the first time, to always observe the three points that the best penny stocks have in common. He also warns that free web sites have vested interests, and they generally cost investors money with massive pump & dump schemes. They also involve them selves with questionable tactics, such as Peter Leeds scam comments which the Peter Leeds team was forced to address in the courts.



"When it comes to the best penny stocks," says Leeds, "my entire team and I are working very hard to provide you with the absolute best of the best, in an industry where there are a lot of con artists trying to trick you."