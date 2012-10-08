Special Services Like Posicionamiento Web for the Spanish Seo Market

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Seoposicionamientoweb.com is proud to announce web services directed to the Spanish market. Whether it is a new business that is just starting out on the online business or has had a website for many years they can help you to draw as many targeted clients as desired.



Many business owners forget to know that the online business is worldwide, maybe worldwide is too much for your business or company to handle, but countrywide? With the poor economy we are facing there are places inside a country better than others, cities where people get paid more or have more economical capacity to spend than other parts of the country.



Did you know the power of the search engines? More people each day use the search engines looking for a product, searching for a service or just to compare products. By helping your business site easy to find on the Internet the company's image and exposure will improve. When a user comes to your website thru a search engine, you know that user is interested in your product or services, the customer is coming to you, you don’t have to go for him by putting an advertisement on the tube and hoping for a possible customer to see it, on the search engines, the customers you will receive are 100% targeted customers.



In order to make your site appear on the top results on the search engines you have two options, one will be PPC or also called pago por click, with this option you are paying a certain price every time a visitor clicks on your advertisement on Google adwords, the second and most profitable option in the long run is natural search optimization, which is called posicionamiento web, seoposicionamientoweb will analyze your site, your competitors, your link building strategy and many other factors that will help it to achieve top rankings for the keywords selected.



They also provide other services specially designated for companies which their websites don’t perform as they should, this is called auditoria web, with this service they will analyze every aspect of your site, competition, speed performance, navigation, link structure and many more aspects in order to increase its rate of visitor/customer.



A new service they are offering on the Spanish market called consultoria seo, it consists on having a seo specialist come to your office for certain hours and have the opportunity to ask him all type seo related questions, you could ask him to do a study of your competitors, niche market, domain market or anything related to your business and have the answer on the same day.



About Seoposicionamientoweb

Seoposicionamientoweb.com have been in the market for 5 years helping more than 120 sites reach TOP 3 rankings on Google with their various services like posicionamiento seo, posicionamiento en buscadores and posicionamiento en google, they are constantly upgrading their services and link building strategies in order to achieve top results for their clients.



Contact:

Name: Jesus Rodriguez Santana

Company: Seoposicionamientoweb

Email: info@seoposicionamientoweb.com

Company location: Calle de Leon 12, Madrid, Spain

Website: www.seoposicionamientoweb.com