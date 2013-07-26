Specialist Contractor Accountants a Must Say Accountancy Search Experts

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- If you are a contractor, you may be aware of the ever-changing accountancy landscape that governs UK contractors. Accountancy search experts Just Accountants fully understand this problem, and will research the entire market, utilising their large-and-growing network of connections in order to pair you with an accountant who knows how to help contractors.



Specialist Contractor Accountants will be able to save you time and money by:



- Completing all of your accountancy-related paperwork

- Keeping you up to date on your finances and accounts

- Ensuring that you claim all tax-deductible expenses that you are entitled to

- Protecting you from Intermediaries Legislation (IR35)

- Supporting you in any challenge by HMRC

- And more



These accountants will not only ensure that your accounts are balanced and keep you on the safe side of the law, but will also go the extra mile to help you get more out of your hard-earned money.



www.justaccountants.co.uk is powered by Touch Financial Solutions; the site can connect businesses, contractors, etc. all over the UK with specialist accountants that are located close to them. To begin your search for specialist contractor accountants, call 08000463690, email info@justaccountants.co.uk or fill in a quote form on the Just Accountants website. One of our experts will be in touch as soon as possible and provide you with up to four recommendations tailored to your requirements.