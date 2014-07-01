Specialist Pakistani Flight Only Travel Agent Derby Travel Centre Launches New Booking Platform

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Derby travel centre commonly referred to as DTC offers its customers and clients from all walks of life the opportunity to tailor make their holidays and trips abroad with a key strategic partnership with some of the world’s most famous airlines. i.e. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Iberia, KLM air France, PIA – Pakistan International Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Kuwait, US, Continental, Air Transat, Cathay, Alitalia and many others. DTC is well connected to ensure the best fares and the best quality of service is provided to all its clients and customers from economy class, business class and first class travel.



The company based in the city of Derby has strengthened its relationship with niche travel agencies from the Indian, Pakistani and Turkish Markets to deliver even lower airfares to its business partners and consumers, Derby travel centre has been working on its newly launched website and booking engine CRS to ensure it delivers the latest pricing and booking tools to its customers which are predominantly based in the UK.



Derby Travel centre has been dedicated in provided cheap flights to Pakistan, India, Dubai, Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, USA, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and many more worldwide destinations including cheap flight ticket deals to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah in recent years due to high demands and new route networks.



Due to increased sales in recent years mainly in the Pakistan, India and the UAE markets, DTC have been able to achieve even greater success when securing key partnership deals with major airlines ensuring both consumers and business customers are fully benefiting from the savings passed on from its vendors.



Derby Travel Centre has a range of hotel deals with some of the big names such as IHG, Hilton, Travel Lodge, Accor, Best Western, Hyatt, Ibis, Marriott, Meridian and many others at specially negotiated rates so you can make the best cheap flight and hotel deals abroad.



About DTC

DTC is a leading travel company, providing customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe with travel deals at unbeatable prices on almost all international airlines and hotels from all of the continent, with expansion plans to include locations in Singapore, Turkey, Pakistan and India Derby travel centre is set to make world travel more economical and affordable along with making it more efficient for international markets to book through relevant websites customised for their language and currencies.



