Specialized Division of Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation, the Reverse Mortgage Team, Now Offering Complete Reverse Mortgage Analysis on Website

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- A Specialized Division of Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation, The Reverse Mortgage Team, is pleased to announce they are now offering clients a complete reverse mortgage analysis on their user-friendly website. Clients can fill out the best times to be contacted and can leave additional comments to specify their current financial situations. The result is a personalized, free, and customized analysis which will help each homeowner understand the best loan options available.



Clients can also receive personal attention from National Manager, Steve Broaddus, and Director, Ben. D. Stucker, by calling 215-392-0730. (NMLS IDs 885004 and 168345 respectively) The management team, invested in the interests of their clients, will help each individual client determine which loan option will best fit their needs. The team will also help clients receive the best rates, lowest fees and personalized program for their individual situation.



The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation will work with clients and inform them of the range of loan options available as well as answer any questions which arise during the counseling and loan process. The team is among the leaders in the reverse mortgage industry. For over 20 years Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation has been offering a complete range of mortgage banking services and products, satisfying tens of thousands of clients within that timeframe.



Clients speaking with the team via phone or in person will experience the highest level of customer service in the industry which sets this group apart. The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation can also be followed on Google+ at https://plus.google.com/114801280409741461863/posts.



About the Company: The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific

The Reverse Mortgage Team is a specialized division of Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation, located in Feasterville, PA. National Manager, Steve Broaddus and Director, Ben D. Stucker have more than 35 years of combined experience in the industry. Together, they speak with their clients to help them understand loan options and complete reverse mortgage transactions.



Licensing Information: Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation’s NMLS ID is 1024 with address of 302 Fellowship Road, Suite 110, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. They are Licensed by the NJ Dept of Banking and Insurance, License#9919640; Licensed by the PA Dept. of Banking, License #21422; Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation operates as: Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Services Inc. in Florida, Florida Office of Financial Regulation License #MLD814;Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner License #4993; Maryland Division of Financial Regulation License #6986; Massachusetts Division of Banks Mortgage Lender License #ML1024; North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks License #L-143915; Virginia State Corporation Commission, Bureau of Financial Institutions License #MC-2403. Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation’s Feasterville Branch NMLS ID is 1162319.The branch address is 1635 Bustleton Pike, Suite B, Feasterville, PA 19053.



For more information, please visit http://www.thereversemortgageteam.com/.