Specialized Gloves Manufacturing Experts Guardian Manufacturing Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Guardian Manufacturing, a gloves manufacturing company in business for over 20 years with an unbeatable reputation for quality, cost and delivery, announces the launch of its new Indiegogo campaign to raise 170,000 dollars. While Guardian has been the Department of Defense's best source for biological and chemical weapons warfare protective gloves, orders of every few years no longer allow the company to operate with functional staff during downtimes. Guardian seeks to diversify its product lines in order to keep the plant open without reliance upon these orders while reaching new markets and new clients.



In the last year, the Guardian team has developed a compound for the manufacturing of electrician and lineman's high voltage protection gloves, which the Indiegogo campaign would help produce. This funding, in addition to capital from the Ohio State Development Corporation and funds raised by the owners, would purchase equipment, further develop the rubber capable of high voltage protection, optimize glove production, and help Guardian reach new markets anxious for alternative product lines to choose from.



"We have run into a roadblock attempting to raise funding for product expansion," explains a Guardian spokesman on the campaign site. "That is because we are too big for the "angel" investor groups and too small for the venture capital or private equity firms. Additionally, most all of those funding sources want to sell the company within a few years as a way to make a quick profit. We would rather be long-term operators, focused on sustained growth and employment security for all the folks who have dedicated themselves to keeping this plant alive. That is where your support of our new electrical voltage protective gloves would help to launch us on our way."



Production of the new line will not only save the plant and existing jobs, it will also add new employment opportunities for the northern Ohio area where unemployment rates are amongst the highest in the country. Any over-subscription to the campaign will be used once volume increases to fund production costs. In addition, an employee committee has decided to donate 10 percent of this amount to boys and girls sports programs in the local Ohio community.



About Guardian Manufacturing

For years, Guardian Manufacturing has been the U.S. military's best source for biological and chemical warfare protection gloves. With superior quality and an excellent reputation for the lowest cost and best delivery, Guardian leads its industry with continuous certification for the past ten years under ISO 9001-2008, the most stringent rating. With an unbeatable record passing military inspections, Guardian also regularly receives excellent reviews from insurer inspections, the EPA and OSHA. For more information, visit http://www.Guardian-Mfg.com.