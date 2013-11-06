Specialized IDX Solution Makes Finding a Denver Home Incredibly Simple on Website of Dane Robinson

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- IDX, Inc. has enabled IDX Broker software on the real estate website of yet another professional real estate agent, of Denver, Colorado, Dane Robinson. The unique technology her IDX solution employs has revolutionized the way Warda displays properties on her website. As a member of the Metrolist-Denver MLS (MTOMLS), Robinson can synchronize thousands of properties instantly with her website, giving home seekers the most comprehensive database of detailed listings available. IDX Broker software has forever changed the functionality of the website Robinson supports.



Robinson has adopted her own customized IDX solution, giving her website five unique search functions. However, these incredible tools are just the beginning of the amazing features Robinson hosts. Once potential buyers have found the property of their dreams they can connect with sellers and listing agents, gather more information, schedule showings, calculate likely mortgage costs and even take virtual tours, without ever having to leave the convenience of Robinson’s website.



The amazing IDX tools extend beyond just the revolutionary search capabilities and unique functions; Robinson herself gains additional benefits with her IDX solution. By adopting IDX Broker, Robinson has chosen to integrate MTOMLS listings onto her page, simplified the online home search and even improved the marketing of her business and increased the visibility of her listings. She can create RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML codes to widely circulate her properties throughout the online real estate market, including larger realty search engines and social media sites. Her IDX solution has forever changed the way Robinson conducts her real estate business online.



About Dane Robinson

Dane Robinson is a real estate agent with Denver Condo Resource of Denver, Colorado.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .