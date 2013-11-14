Specialized Resource Group Discovers Trucking Company Driver Misconduct

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- In today’s society, lawsuits are rampant and any employer who hires drivers is aware of this fact. A truck driver can quickly land a company in a situation in which the entire business is placed in jeopardy if the driver engages in dangerous conduct. Employers have learned that their drivers are drinking on the job, driving recklessly, stealing product off the trucks or even selling drugs or engaging in other criminal activity while driving company vehicles. While employers have options when it comes to terminating these employees and saving the company’s reputation, the company must know what is happening in order to successfully combat this type of behavior.



Many employers have found themselves in civil court facing a lawsuit due to the activities of their employees. This is particularly true with trucking companies. Therefore, Specialized Resource Group, located at http://www.srg-pi.com, offers companies the ability to conduct surveillance that will help monitor and control employee issues with the help of a private investigator in California or in other locations.



Recently, Los Angeles private investigators with Specialized Resource Group were able to help a major trucking company solve a problem involving suspected policy violations. Using professional private investigators in Los Angeles, Specialized Resource Group set up surveillance operations along the trucking route and infiltrated the company’s employees to gather evidence of misconduct on the part of drivers. Ultimately, Specialize Resource Group discovered evidence that pointed to employees who were violating policy. Using this evidence, the trucking company was able to terminate the employees in question and avoid possible liability. The company ultimately was able to improve service and delivery to its customers.



For companies that need the services of a private investigator in San Diego or an Orange County private investigator, Specialized Resource Group can help. SRG can assign a San Diego private investigator or a California private investigator anywhere in the state, and can provide security guards in Los Angeles or bodyguards in California for any purpose. Businesses, individuals and others may require the services of a private investigator in Orange County, a private detective in Los Angelesor security services in Los Angeles, depending on the situation. With professional security guards and detectives available 24 hours per day, SRG can meet these needs and protect the interests of individuals and businesses alike.



About Specialized Resource Group

Specialized Resource Group offers security services in California and throughout the country. With specialists in providing executive protection and bodyguards in Los Angeles as well as Los Angeles private investigators and security guards in Orange County, Specialized Resource Group can help businesses or individuals meet all security needs. Those looking for a private investigator in Los Angelesor security guard services or bodyguards in Orange County can find help from Specialized Resource Group’s talented professionals.



For More Information: http://www.srg-pi.com