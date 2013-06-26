Specialized Resource Group Gives Reasons to Hire PIs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Specialized Resource Group is advising consumers and businesses why they have a need to be proactive about investigations and security. By thinking proactively about security, businesses can protect assets and private citizens can enjoy peace of mind. While there are many good reasons to hire a private investigator in Los Angeles , most people do not think of doing this until a critical need arises. A divorce, a corporate security breach, or potential workplace violence can lead anyone to hire a Los Angeles private investigator, but thinking proactively about security guard services and executive protection is often a much better course of action.



Specialized Resource Group or SRG is an Orange County private investigator firm that also offers security guards and bodyguards services in the Los Angeles area. SRG emphasizes preventative and pro-active services by a private detective in Los Angeles for those who may have a need for investigative services.



SRG provides Los Angeles private investigators for personal issues such as surveillance, background checks, asset searches, child custody investigations, domestic investigations, locating people, investigations of infidelity, spousal surveillance and other forms of investigation



A San Diego private investigator can often save a spouse or family member thousands of dollars in a divorce settlement or probate by gathering evidence of conduct on the part of a partner or family member.



Employers may also want to hire a private investigator in Orange County to investigate employee issues such as workers’ compensation fraud, workplace undercover operations, employee theft and course of employment issues. SRG can provide a qualified California private investigator to conduct pre-employment screenings and investigations so that employers can be assured that potential employees have no hidden liabilities. A good private investigator in California can save employers a great deal of money in undeserved settlements and compensation when they are taken advantage of by unscrupulous workers.



SRG also provides security guards in Los Angeles to monitor buildings, manufacturing facilities, and sites for break-ins or employee theft. With SRG’s 20-year history of professional experience, corporations, and employers can devise pro-active plans to prevent substantial loss arising from criminal access to buildings, records, accounts and other proprietary information.



SRG can provide individuals and business with peace of mind. SRG’s trained, professional agents come from law enforcement and military backgrounds and have the expertise and knowledge to prevent many security problems before they happen.



About Specialized Resource Group

Specialized Resource Group has been providing private investigators in Los Angeles, security guards in Orange County and bodyguards in California for more than 20 years. SRG is a full-service, licensed and insured investigative and security firm that is staffed by former military and law enforcement personnel and works with Fortune 500 security experts to provide complete security/investigative services at a competitive price.



