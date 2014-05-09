Specialized Resource Group Introduces Asset Searches

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Specialized Resource Group (SRG) has recently introduced a service to aid in the process of finding hidden assets. Utilizing this new resource, clients can discreetly gather the information they need when tackling problems like divorce or bankruptcy.



Sticky situations, like divorce or bankruptcy, are not only a stressful process for those involved but can be difficult to navigate and manage. This is especially true when it comes to finding hidden assets. While it is often necessary to locate assets, it is not always easy to do so legally. Fortunately, Specialized Resource Group, a Los Angeles private investigation firm, can help.



Fully complying with the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bailey Act, SRG offers comprehensive and confidential nationwide asset search solutions, focusing in the California area. Some of these services include researching bank accounts, brokerage accounts, property, vehicles, business affiliations, and more to satisfy judgments or debt collection issues.



For those looking for a private investigator in the Los Angeles area, visit http://www.srg-pi.com/Private-Investigator-Los-Angeles.php



SRG offers two tiers of options for asset searching. Tier I is state-wide only, and is ideal for matrimonial cases, collection judgments, and insurance investigations. Data supplied includes items like a background profile, DMV search for registered vehicles, bankruptcy judgments, and other related information.



Tier II offers all of the features of Tier I but expands to include the entire nation, and is intended to be used for large judgments, corporate cases, large estate issues, and high-profile matrimonial cases. For those dealing with issues like these in the Los Angeles area, it may be time to utilize the services of SRG’s private investigators at http://www.srg-pi.com/personal-surveillance.php



California-based and licensed SRG offers asset searching nationwide. With over 20 years of combined experience, SRG provides a full range of private investigative services, including personal protection, missing person locating, and domestic disputes for those living in Orange County at http://www.srg-pi.com/Orange-County-Private-Investigator.php



About Specialized Resource Group

Specialized Resource Group (SRG) is a California-based, licensed, insured private investigation and security firm with more than 20 years of experience in providing private investigations and security services to the public. Providing services to both individuals and businesses, SRG offers confidentiality, discretion, and high quality information gathering.



Bud Adams

Specialized Resource Group

19744 Beach Blvd. #386

Huntington Beach

California 92648

(714) 841-4567

info@srg-pi.com

http://srg-pi.com