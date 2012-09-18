Specializing in Trailer Flooring, Overseas Hardwoods Company Upgrades Their Site

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Overseas Hardwoods Company (OHC) has just completed a full website redesign to better showcase their wide range of high quality lumber products and to bring a modern design to their previously outdated site. The company, which specializes in trailer flooring as well as a large variety of utility supports to lumber, also updated their site to provide visitors with a more user-friendly experience.



Site visitors can now quickly browse through the company’s selection of transportation products, hardwood decking and trailer decking, utility products, intermodal services and specialty products with a swift click. They can also gain insight into the company’s background and view many of their products with the site’s recently added images.



OHC is North America’s largest supplier of Apitong/Keruing hardwoods for the transportation industry. This includes their revolutionary and patented Road Load Tested™ full-length floor for flatbeds.



Known for supplying the finest hardwood decking, including Tigerwood, Cumaru, Garapa and Ipé, the company buys, manages and sells an extensive range of wood products used in the transportation industry.



One thing that sets OHC apart from other suppliers is the large amount of wood they keep in stock.



According to OHC, “We have more lengths and sizes in stock than any other supplier in the country. Unlike many businesses today that stock nothing, we routinely carry 8 to 10 million board feet of lumber so that we can supply what you need when you need it. Our motto is ‘we solve customers’ problems.’”



By stocking a large amount of lumber, the company is able to provide Original Equipment Manufacturers and After-Market repair businesses with the products they need, no matter how last minute they need them. The company is able to manage these large inventories as a result of the long-term supply relationships they have developed, which gives them greater buying power and provides the customer with lower prices.



While the company is known for their quality hardwood decking, they also import a variety of other products, including the highest quality utility supports, alley arms, fishing lures and much more.



For more information about the wide range of lumber products available from Overseas Hardwoods Company, visit http://www.ohc.net



About Overseas Hardwoods Company

Founded in 1967 by T. Lee Robinson, Overseas Hardwoods Company has been focused on importing high performance lumber products. In the beginning, the company specialized in Apitong/Keruing for truck/trailer flooring. Now they offer many different types of hardwoods for all different applications. The company manufactures all of their products in the United States in Stockton, Alabama with almost 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space.