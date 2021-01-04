Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Specialty Chemicals in India (2018-2023) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Specialty Chemicals in India () Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aarti Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Meghmani Organics Limited, NOCIL Limited, SRF Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sunshield Chemicals Limited, Vinati Organics Limited.



Consolidated demand from various markets such as textile, real estate, packaged food, personal care, household care, automobiles, consumer durables, and construction is propelling growth of the specialty chemicals market in India. The specialty chemicals market in India was valued at INR 2,083.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.7% by 2023. In 2018, many chemical companies in China were shut down due to growing environmental concerns. This led to an increase in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India to ensure an uninterrupted supply in the market. Aarti Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, and Meghmani Organics Limited are some of the major players currently operating in the specialty chemicals market in India.



Key growth drivers of the market:

-India has a huge technically skilled workforce which helps boost the specialty chemicals market in the country. As of 2016, 51.09% of the total population of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates were from India. Apart from the availability of a large educated population, India offers unskilled labor at much lower wages as compared to other countries. The availability of a large talent pool, along with a nominal wage rate makes India an attractive production hub for various foreign companies. This, in turn, acts as a driving force for the specialty chemical market in India.

-The Chinese government announced the closure of various chemical companies that produced hazardous waste, which led to disruption of the supply chain. The developed markets are, therefore, now focusing on having an alternative supplier of chemicals apart from China to ensure an uninterrupted supply of end products, making Indian players more competitive.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

-In the specialty chemicals market, only a few Indian players have the capability to compete with global giants in terms of product development and innovation. As a result, Indian specialty chemical manufacturers are generating less revenue, and sales has also dropped as compared to foreign companies.

-Indian specialty chemical manufacturers are often forced to deal with cyclicality, especially in the textile manufacturing sector. Therefore, companies face difficulty in surviving during periods of low demand. This, in turn, hampers the growth of small specialty chemical manufacturers of India.



