Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 165 pages, titled as 'Global Specialty Coffee Market 2020-2026 by Grade (80-84.99, 85-89.99, 90-100), Product Type, Application (Home, Commercial), Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Blue Bottle, Bulletproof, Caffe Nero, Caribou Coffee, Costa, Don Francisco's Coffee, Dunkin', Eight O'Clock Coffee, JAB Holding, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Starbucks, Strauss Group. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global specialty coffee market is expected to reach $82.57 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.4% driven by growing demand for on-the-go coffee and strengthening premium coffee shops, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 85 figures, this 165-page report "Global Specialty Coffee Market 2020-2026 by Grade (80-84.99, 85-89.99, 90-100), Product Type, Application (Home, Commercial), Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global specialty coffee market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global specialty coffee market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Key Players: Blue Bottle, Bulletproof, Caffe Nero, Caribou Coffee, Costa, Don Francisco's Coffee, Dunkin', Eight O'Clock Coffee, JAB Holding, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Starbucks, Strauss Group



Based on Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

- Coffee with 80-84.99 Points

- Coffee with 85-89.99 Points

- Coffee with 90-100 Points



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

- Instant Coffee

- Ground Coffee

- Whole Beans

- Single-Cup

- Blends

- Other Products



Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

- Home Use

- Commercial Use



Based on Consumer Age, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

- 18-24-Year-Old Consumers

- 25-34-Year-Old Consumers

- 35-44-Year-Old Consumers

- 45-54-Year-Old Consumers

- >55-Year-Old Consumers



Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

- Food Service

- Specialty Stores

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Online Stores

- Retail and Grocery Stores



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Grade, Application, and Consumer Age over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global specialty coffee market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 29

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 35

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 39

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Grade 43

3.1 Market Overview by Grade 43

3.2 Coffee with 80-84.99 Points 45

3.3 Coffee with 85-89.99 Points 46

3.4 Coffee with 90-100 Points 47

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 48

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type 48

4.2 Instant Coffee 50

4.3 Ground Coffee 51

4.4 Whole Beans 52

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 56

5.1 Market Overview by Application 56

5.2 Home Use 58

5.3 Commercial Use 59

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Consumer Age 60

6.1 Market Overview by Consumer Age 60

6.2 18-24-Year-Old Consumers 62

6.3 25-34-Year-Old Consumers 63

6.4 35-44-Year-Old Consumers 64

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 67

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 67

7.2 Food Service 69

7.3 Specialty Stores 70

7.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 71

....Continued



If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



