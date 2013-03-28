Specialty Commodity Turns to TraceGains for Analyzing Supplier-Provided Documentation

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Specialty Commodities supplies high-quality food commodities to a broad range of customers in various industries. Proven relationships with suppliers, from farmers and growers to worldwide partners, the company has a strong focus on food safety in all steps of sourcing and shipping.



Despite Specialty Commodities’ best efforts to prove to customers that it could provide the safest ingredients possible, the company’s own success and growth created additional challenges. With an ever-growing number of suppliers, supplier risk, and compliance management it also exposed the company to greater liability.



The pending regulatory compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)—especially sections 301 (foreign supplier verification), 403w (allergen labeling), 418 (hazard analysis, preventive controls), and 419 (produce standards)—began to put a greater emphasis on the company to automate its supplier management processes.



Lastly, the company wanted to compete more effectively with its food safety messaging, to create a recognizable brand that buyers trust implicitly, and therefore necessitate tighter supply chain controls.



With the assistance of TraceGains, Specialty Commodity’s challenges were easily addressed. “TraceGains’ red, yellow, green automation on all incoming ingredients insures nothing bad gets into our products,” affirmed Jessica Dodd, Director of Quality Control, Specialty Commodities, Inc.



By automatically analyzing supplier-provided documentation, such as certificates of analysis, prequalification questionnaires, audit documents and results, certifications (kosher, organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA Section 301), and then comparing the claims and results against corporate- and plant-level business rules, TraceGains’ system can instantly put suppliers on hold while alerting the company’s management to take immediate action to control risk.



TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400