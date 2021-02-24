Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global specialty enzymes market is expected to reach a market size of USD 8.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of specialty enzymes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research & development activities. Increasing demand for cost-effective therapeutics has been driving demand for specialty enzymes across pharmaceutical industries globally. Advancements in green chemistry supplements and increasing investment in the biotechnology sector are some of the key factors supporting growth of the global specialty enzymes market currently. Rising prevalence of digestive enzyme disorders among the growing global population is another factor contributing to steady and increasing growing demand for specialty enzymes from pharmaceutical industries.



The researchers find out why sales of Specialty Enzymes are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Specialty Enzymes industry.



Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Conagen, which is a research leader in the field of biotechnology. The partnership is expected to help BASF SE provide natural vanillin, which is an aroma ingredient with highest demand in the market.

Microorganisms segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Low production costs of specialty enzymes, which are obtained from microbial sources, is contributing significantly to rising demand for microorganisms in the production of specialty enzymes.

Pharmaceutical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing applications of specialty enzymes among pharmaceutical industries is expected to continue to support growth of the global specialty enzymes market during the forecast period.

Polymerases & nucleases segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the specialty enzymes market in 2020. Increasing usage of polymerases and nucleases enzymes in advanced biotechnology applications such as DNA amplification and DNA sequencing is expected to drive support revenue growth of the polymerases & nucleases enzymes segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global specialty enzymes market in 2020. High prevalence of digestive disorders among the growing global population in countries in the region is driving demand for specialty enzymes.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roche Holding AG, DuPont, Codexis, Dyadic International, Inc., Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme, Sanofi, and Biocatalysts Ltd.



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Plants

Microorganisms

Animals



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Biotechnology R&D

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Proteases

Polymerases & nucleases

Carbohydrase

Lipases

Other enzymes



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report segments the Specialty Enzymes market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



