Specialty Enzymes Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The Global Specialty Enzymes Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.



The global specialty enzymes market is expected to reach a market size of USD 8.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of specialty enzymes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research & development activities. Increasing demand for cost-effective therapeutics has been driving demand for specialty enzymes across pharmaceutical industries globally.



The global Specialty Enzymes market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Specialty Enzymes market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Specialty Enzymes market.



Key Highlights of Report



Polymerases & nucleases segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the specialty enzymes market in 2020. Increasing usage of polymerases and nucleases enzymes in advanced biotechnology applications such as DNA amplification and DNA sequencing is expected to drive support revenue growth of the polymerases & nucleases enzymes segment during the forecast period.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global specialty enzymes market in 2020. High prevalence of digestive disorders among the growing global population in countries in the region is driving demand for specialty enzymes.



Key players in the market include BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roche Holding AG, DuPont, Codexis, Dyadic International, Inc., Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme, Sanofi, and Biocatalysts Ltd.



Emergen Research has segmented the global specialty enzymes market on the basis of source, application, type, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Plants

Microorganisms

Animals



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Biotechnology R&D

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Proteases

Polymerases & nucleases

Carbohydrase

Lipases

Other enzymes



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Specialty Enzymes market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Specialty Enzymes Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Specialty Enzymes Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Specialty Enzymes Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Specialty Enzymes Market



