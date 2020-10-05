Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact by Top Manufacturers Production, Consumption, Growth Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast to 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The global consumption of Specialty Food Ingredients increases from 17585 K MT in 2012 to 20745 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global Specialty Food Ingredients consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 24.61% of global consumption of Specialty Food Ingredients.



This report studies the Specialty Food Ingredients market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Specialty Food Ingredients market by product type and applications/end industries.



Specialty Food Ingredients refer to the raw material of food which added in a small amount. In our report Specialty Food Ingredients include Flavors and Colors, Textura, Functional Food Ingredient, Sweeteners, Preservative and Enzymes etc.



Global Specialty Food Ingredients industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe Southeast Asia, India and Latin America, such as Kerry Groups, DuPont, Cargill, ADM and DSM. At present, Kerry Groups is the world leader, holding 7.29% production market share in 2016.



Global Specialty Food Ingredients market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The top players including

Kerry Groups

DuPont

Cargill

ADM

DSM

Givaudan Flavors

Firmenich

Symrise

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

CHR. Hansen

IFF

BASF

Takasago

Novozymes



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Specialty Food Ingredients in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Flavors and Colors

Texturants

Functional Food Ingredient

Sweeteners

Preservative

Enzymes

Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Specialty Food Ingredients for each application, including

Beverages

Sauces, dressings and condiments

Bakery

Dairy

Confectionary

Others



Specialty Food Ingredients downstream is wide and recently Specialty Food Ingredients has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Beverages, Sauces, dressings and condiments, Bakery, Dairy, Confectionary and others. Globally, the Specialty Food Ingredients market is mainly driven by growing demand for Beverages and Sauces, dressings and condiments. Beverages and Sauces, dressings and condiments accounts for nearly 35.00% of total downstream consumption of Specialty Food Ingredients in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Specialty Food Ingredients consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Specialty Food Ingredients is estimated to be 28595 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.



