Specialty Food Ingredients Market to Reach USD 125.66 Billion in 2027 : PPG Industries, Evonik, Archer Daniels Midland, Etc.

Key players in the market include Naturex, KF Specialty Ingredients, Frutarom, DuPont, Ingredion, PPG Industries, Evonik, Archer Daniels Midland, Kerry Group, and Ashland Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the specialty food ingredients market is the changing consumer tastes and preferences on different food ingredients and demand for packed, safe, and hygienic products. The health habits have been changed, which has resulted in obesity and lifestyle-related diseases. Therefore, food ingredients companies introduce new category products with probiotics, hydrocolloids, and emulsifiers to meet consumer demand. The diet and flavor integration, demand for convenience foods, and research activities in the market have driven the specialty food ingredients market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Specialty Food Ingredients Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Specialty sensory ingredients

Specialty functional ingredients



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Bakery and confectionery

Beverages

Dairy and frozen foods

Convenience foods

Meat products

Functional foods

Oils and fats

Others



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific specialty food ingredients market is expected to expand as developing countries (India, China) has the largest food processing market. The availability of cheap workers and low-cost production processes, especially in India and Thailand, has opened up new avenues for the industries to expand. The largest number of manufacturers are in China. The huge population in the region also plays a crucial role in the demand for the market.



North America and Europe accounted for the largest market share. Europe is famous for its world-renowned cooking and has introduced new ingredients and recipes. The North American region has a high demand for specialty food ingredients due to the use of packaged and healthy food products.



