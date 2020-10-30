Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Specialty Foods Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Specialty Foods investments from 2020 to 2023.



The global specialty foods market is expected to decline from $165.06 billion in 2019 to $145.25 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $209.47 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.98%.



Top Leading Companies of Global Specialty Foods Market are Compass Group, Chobani, World Central Kitchen, Eden Creamery, AeroFarms, Safe Catch Foods, Union Wine Co., Daily Harvest, a2 Milk, Amy's Kitchen. and others.



North America was the largest region in the specialty foods market in 2019.



In August 2018, Indiana Packers Corporation (IPC), producer of Indiana Kitchen premium pork products announced the acquisition of Specialty Foods Group, LLC (SFG) based in Owensboro, Kentucky for a purchase-price between $ 25-27 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the Indiana Packers Corporation (IPC) growth for manufacturing, marketing, sales, and raw material utilization capabilities. Specialty Foods Group LLC is a manufacturer and distributor of private-labeled and premium branded meat products in the USA.The specialty



foods market covered in this report is segmented by product type into cheese and plant-based cheese; frozen or refrigerated meat, poultry, and seafood; chips, pretzels, and snacks; bread and baked goods; chocolate and other confectionery; others and by distribution channel into food service; retail; online.



The high cost of specialty food is likely to hinder the growth of the specialty foods market during the period. Specialty foods are made from high-quality ingredients such as gluten-free, non-GMO, and ingredients rich in vitamins and minerals, thus include a higher cost of raw materials. According to specialty foods association, the high cost of ingredients, certifications, and production is increasing the prices of specialty foods making it unaffordable for the large group of the populace. Therefore, the high cost of specialty foods is predicted to hinder the growth of the specialty foods market during the forecast period.



1) By Product Type: Cheese and Plant-based cheese; Frozen or refrigerated meat, poultry, and seafood; Chips, Pretzels, and Snacks; Bread and Baked goods; Chocolate and Other Confectionery; Others



2) By Distribution Channel: Food Service; Retail; Online



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Specialty Foods in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Specialty Foods market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Specialty Foods market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



